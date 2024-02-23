Man critical after shooting near Riverdale funeral home, 19-year-old suspect on the run

A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot during an argument near a Riverdale funeral home.

The shooting happened just before 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 13700 block of S Leyden Street near the Higgins Family Funeral Home.

A 41-year-old man was arguing with a 19-year-old offender when the situation escalated.

Police say the 19-year-old pulled a gun and shot the man in the chest before leaving the scene.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in critical condition. No arrests have been made.