Man critically hurt in Calumet Heights shooting involving off-duty Chicago cop

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night involving an off-duty Chicago police officer in Calumet Heights on the South Side, officials said.

A 25-year-old was shot in the 9200 block of South Phillips Avenue and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

An off-duty officer did not strike the man but was involved in the incident, according to fire officials.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.