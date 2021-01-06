Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting: police

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

Paramedics responded to the gunshot victim about 2:45 p.m. near North and Kedzie avenues, according Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Chicago police said the 22-year-old was traveling in a car when someone opened fire, striking him the chest.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Area Five detectives are investigating.