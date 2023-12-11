Man critically injured, 2 suspects on the run after River North shooting

A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after Chicago police said he was gunned down in his car by two suspects in River North.

The shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of N. Orleans.

Police said the man was driving in the area when a gray vehicle with two other men inside approached him. One of the men got out of the car, pulled a gun and opened fire on the 42-year-old, authorities said.

The shooting left the 42-year-old in critical condition and he was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital.

Officers said the suspects got back into their gray vehicle and drove away "in an unknown direction."

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation continues.