Man critically injured in Bronzeville after argument ends in shooting

A man was shot following an argument with two other men on a sidewalk in Bronzeville Thursday morning.

Police say the victim was walking in the first block of East 28th Street around 8:56 a.m. when a gray SUV pulled up and two men got out.

There was an argument before the offenders opened fire, police say.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with gunshot to the temple, left leg and calf. He has not yet been identified, but police say he's in his 20s or 30s.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The two men from the SUV drove off and have not been arrested.

No other injuries or damages were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.