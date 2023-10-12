Man critically injured in fight turned shooting on South Side

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during a fight in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police say a 23-year-old man was in a fight with a known male offender who pulled a handgun and shot him in the 8500 block of South Racine Avenue.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the groin area.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.