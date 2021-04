A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened about 10:05 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 29-year-old man brought himself to Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. He was listed in critical condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.