Expand / Collapse search

Man critically wounded after gunfire breaks out in Homan Square

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Homan Square
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting during an argument Friday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Two groups of people were arguing around 5:06 a.m. when someone started shooting in the 3500 block of West Polk Street, police said.

A 25-year-old man was struck several times by the gunfire and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The gunmen and others drove off westbound in a red vehicle, possibly an Impala.

There were no other injuries reported.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.