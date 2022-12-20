Man critically wounded by gunfire on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot and critically wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was in an alley around 8:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when gunfire broke out, according to police.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the thighs and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.