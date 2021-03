A man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday in Chatham on the South Side.

The man, 31, was shot about 8:55 p.m. while he unloaded items from his vehicle in the 700 block of East 84th Place, Chicago police said.

He ran to his apartment with five gunshot wounds to his upper body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.