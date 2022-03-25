Man critically wounded in drive-by shooting on the South Side

A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 38-year-old man was standing in the street around 9:14 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when someone inside a car started shooting at him, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

