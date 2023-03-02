Man critically wounded in Hegewisch shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday night inside a home in the Hegewisch neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 36-year-old was arguing with another male inside the residence just before 10 p.m. in the 13400 block of South Carondolet Avenue when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him several times, police said.

The victim was found in the front lawn suffering from five gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.,

Police at the scene saw the suspect run into the residence and declared it a SWAT incident.

The scene has since been cleared and no one is in custody.