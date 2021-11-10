Man critically wounded in Little Village after suspect on bicycle fires shots: police

A man is in critical condition after being shot by a suspect on a bicycle in Little Village.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of South Homan.

At about 5:47 p.m., a 34-year-old man was standing outside when a male riding a bicycle approached the victim and fired a handgun, police said.

The victim was struck in the left thigh and shoulder and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives continue to investigate.