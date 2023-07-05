Man critically wounded in West Pullman shooting

A man was shot multiple times in the head Tuesday night in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

A gunman got out of a black Jeep and started shooting at the 42-year-old around 10 p.m. in the 11800 block of South LaSalle Street, according to police.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.