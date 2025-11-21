Man, 64, critically wounded in Roseland shooting

The Brief A 64-year-old man was found shot multiple times late Thursday in Roseland. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made as detectives continue investigating.



A 64-year-old man was critically wounded after being found shot several times Thursday night on Chicago's Far South Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said officers responded around 10:50 p.m. to the 100 block of West 112th Place in Roseland.

There, they discovered a man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the victim was unable to share details about what had happened.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, as Area Two detectives continue their investigation.