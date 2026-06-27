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Man critically wounded in West Englewood shooting; suspect arrested: police

By Lauren Westphal
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 27, 2026 8:26 PM CDT
Published June 27, 2026 8:26 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A 52-year-old man was critically injured after being shot multiple times during an altercation in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood around 5:13 p.m.
    • Police said a 26-year-old man pulled out a gun and fired at the victim before being arrested at the scene.
    • Two firearms were recovered, and Area One detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Around 5:13 p.m., a 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were in an altercation when the 26-year-old pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, according to police.

The 52-year-old was struck multiple times and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The 26-year-old was arrested, police say. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.

Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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