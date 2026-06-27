Man critically wounded in West Englewood shooting; suspect arrested: police
CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
Around 5:13 p.m., a 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were in an altercation when the 26-year-old pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, according to police.
The 52-year-old was struck multiple times and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
The 26-year-old was arrested, police say. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.
Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.