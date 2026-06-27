Man critically wounded in West Englewood shooting; suspect arrested: police

The Brief A 52-year-old man was critically injured after being shot multiple times during an altercation in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood around 5:13 p.m. Police said a 26-year-old man pulled out a gun and fired at the victim before being arrested at the scene. Two firearms were recovered, and Area One detectives are investigating.



A 52-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Around 5:13 p.m., a 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were in an altercation when the 26-year-old pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, according to police.

The 52-year-old was struck multiple times and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The 26-year-old was arrested, police say. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.

Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.