A man is in custody after he drove through and damaged a park Friday in the Loop.

He was in a parked sedan about 1:30 a.m. at Maggie Daley Park in the first block of South Columbus Drive when he was asked to leave by security personnel, Chicago police said. He then drove through the park, damaging several mini-golf holes and a fence.

No injuries were reported, and the man was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.