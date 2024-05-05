Man dead, 2 hospitalized after being shot by 4 suspects on South Side: police

Gunfire erupted near a liquor store on the city's South Side, leaving a man dead, two others injured and four suspects on the run.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 7900 block of S. Cottage Grove, according to Chicago police.

Three men were near the sidewalk when four suspects armed with handguns approached them and started firing, CPD said.

One of the victims, a 36-year-old man, was hit multiple times and died from his injuries at the University of Chicago Hospital. His identity has not been released.

The two other victims, a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, were shot and taken to two separate hospitals. Police said they are both in good condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.