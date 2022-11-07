Man dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Joliet

A man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Joliet Monday morning.

At 8 a.m., Joliet police officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Round east of Von Esch Road for a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to preliminary information, a 26-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Sonic with a 25-year-old man in the passenger seat.

She was driving westbound on Caton Farm Road approaching Von Esch Road in the inside lane.

The vehicle veered into the eastbound lanes of Caton Farm Road and collided head-on with a GMC Arcadia that was eastbound on Caton Farm Road in the outside lane.

The GMC Arcadia was driven by a 43-year-old Joliet woman. A 10-year-old girl was also a passenger in the vehicle.

Following the collision, the Chevrolet Sonic then collided head-on with a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 26-year-old Palatine woman who was eastbound on Caton Farm Road in the outside lane.

Both the 26-year-old woman and 25-year-old man in the Chevrolet Sonic were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The occupants of the GMC Arcadia refused medical assistance at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.