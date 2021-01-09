Man dead, 81-year-old woman wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

A man was fatally shot and an 81-year-old woman wounded in a shooting Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side, police said.

They were inside of a store about 3:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street when someone approached, pulled out a gun and unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her back and neck, police said. She was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.