Evanston-Chicago shootings: Same suspect may have murdered two, wounded others

Two people were killed and an unknown number of others wounded, possibly by the same shooter in Chicago and Evanston on Saturday, police said.

The first victims were shot in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood Saturday afternoon. At about 2:40 p.m., a man walked into the entryway of an apartment building on South East End Avenue, asked to use a phone, then opened fire. One woman was hit in the chest and killed. Another was shot in the face and hospitalized in critical condition.

The second murder was about a block away, about three hours later, in Hyde Park. A 30-year-old man was shot in the head in the Regents Park apartment complex garage also located on South East End Avenue. University of Chicago officials said he was a student, but did not release his name.

Later Saturday evening, Evanston police got a call about a man with a gun at the CVS on Asbury. Officers said he ran across the street, took a woman hostage inside an IHOP, and shot her. Her condition is not known.

Police chased the shooter on Howard Street and engaged in a shootout. The shooter was hit. Police did not have an update on his condition. They did share a photo they said was of his gun.

"It's a busy intersection, a lot of people out enjoying their evening," said Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook. "We think it's pretty much contained."

Cook confirmed the shooter might be linked to other shootings earlier in the day.

