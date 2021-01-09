One woman dead, another injured in shooting in Kenwood

Two women were shot, one fatally, Saturday in Kenwood on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

About 2:40 p.m., two women, who’s ages are unknown, were found shot in the 4900 block of South East End Avenue, police said.

One woman was struck in the face and the other was struck in the chest, police said.

The woman who was struck in the chest was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The other woman was taken to the same hospital, but her condition is unknown.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the woman.