Man dead, woman seriously wounded in attempted murder-suicide in Aurora

A man tried to shoot a woman to death before turning the gun on himself in suburban Aurora early Monday.

At 7:31 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Charles Street for a report of an armed man inside a residence, according to Aurora police.

When officers arrived, they heard a gunshot from inside the home and a 43-year-old woman who was wounded exited the front door, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she remains in serious condition.

As additional officers responded to the scene, the man fled the scene in a vehicle, but he was pulled over by the Grundy County Sheriff's Office around 10:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Cottage Road in Wilmington.

Police said the man got out of the vehicle and fatally shot himself. His identification is expected to be released by the Will County Cororner's Office following an autopsy on Tuesday.

Detectives believe the shooting was domestic-related and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police's Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.