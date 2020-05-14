Man dies, 2 others hurt in Englewood fire

article

A man died and two people in their 60s were injured in a fire Thursday morning in a home without smoke alarms in Englewood on the South Side, officials said.

Fire crews responded about 8:15 a.m. to a house fire in the 6900 block of South Union Avenue and found a man who was “badly burned” on the second floor, a Chicago police spokesperson said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police and Chicago fire officials said.

A 60-year-old man was rescued from the second floor and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. His condition was not released. A 62-year-old woman who escaped on her own was treated at the scene.

The fire was put out at 9:12 a.m., according to CFD spokesman Larry Merritt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the fatality.