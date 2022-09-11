Expand / Collapse search
Man dies a week after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Parkview
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A man has died after being shot in Parkview on Chicago's Southwest Side earlier this month.

Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He died early Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A second man, 38, was shot in the knee and refused medical attention, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.