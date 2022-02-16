Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 8:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Wind Advisory
from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, La Porte County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Northern Cook County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Kane County
Flood Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County

Man dies a week after he and a woman were shot in Englewood

By STMW
Published 
Englewood
Sun-Times Media Wire

ENGLEWOOD - A man has died a week after he and a woman were shot in Englewood.

Steven Brown, 36, and Cierra Robinson, 32, were shot shortly after 4 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Robinson was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Brown was shot in the leg and was also taken to the University of Chicago, where he was initially reported in good condition, police said. He was pronounced dead Tuesday morning, the medical examiner’s office said.

No one was in custody, police said.