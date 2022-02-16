Man dies a week after he and a woman were shot in Englewood

A man has died a week after he and a woman were shot in Englewood.

Steven Brown, 36, and Cierra Robinson, 32, were shot shortly after 4 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Robinson was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Brown was shot in the leg and was also taken to the University of Chicago, where he was initially reported in good condition, police said. He was pronounced dead Tuesday morning, the medical examiner’s office said.

No one was in custody, police said.