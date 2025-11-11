Man dies after attack on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A man died after being found with a neck wound late Monday night on Chicago's West Side. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.



A man died after being found with a neck wound late Monday night in the Austin neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Central Avenue around 11:16 p.m. for a report of a battery victim, according to Chicago police. When they arrived, paramedics were already treating an adult man with a wound to his neck.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

His identity had not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office as of Tuesday morning.