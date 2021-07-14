Man dies after attempted robbery near University of Chicago campus: CPD

A man is dead after an attempted robbery that occurred in Hyde Park Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 5300 block of South Kimbark at about 12:36 p.m., just blocks from the University of Chicago campus.

The man, 73, was approached by two unknown male offenders, who demanded the victims property, Chicago police said.

The offenders then struck the victim to the head.

The Chicago Fire Department said the man had a heart attack and that this was the result of an attempted carjacking, not a robbery.

The victim was transported the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say two persons of interest were taken in for questioning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.