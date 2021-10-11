Man dies after being found shot in Fernwood alley

A man died Sunday night after he was found with gunshot wounds in an alley in the Fernwood neighborhood.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of West 102nd Street and found a man with gunshot wounds to the arm and stomach lying unresponsive in an alley, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP