Man dies after being found shot in South Chicago

A man died after he was found shot Wednesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police found the 50-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head lying on the ground unresponsive around 9:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 81st Street, police said.

Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released his identity.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP