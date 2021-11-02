Man dies after being found shot on Austin sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man died Monday night after he was found critically wounded on a sidewalk in the Austin neighborhood.
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert before midnight in the first block of North Long Avenue where they found a 49-year-old man lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
