Man dies after being found shot on Austin sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man died Monday night after he was found critically wounded on a sidewalk in the Austin neighborhood.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert before midnight in the first block of North Long Avenue where they found a 49-year-old man lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

