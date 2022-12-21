Man dies after being found shot several times in Bronzeville

A man was shot multiple times and killed Wednesday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and face around 11:41 a.m. in the 400 block of East 48th Street, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The suspects fled the scene and no one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.