Man dies after being found unresponsive on Loop sidewalk

A man died after he was found unresponsive on a sidewalk Monday morning in the Loop.

The man, whose age was unknown, was found around 12:45 a.m. lying on the sidewalk in the first block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago police. Paramedics took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

Area Three detectives are investigating. No further information was provided.