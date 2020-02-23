Man dies after being shot multiple times in Berwyn

A 36-year-old man was killed in southwest suburban Berwyn.

Dwayne Hill was in the 7100 block of Roosevelt Road when he was shot multiple times, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed that he died of his gunshot wounds, officials said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Berwyn police were not immediately available for comment Sunday afternoon.