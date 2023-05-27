Man dies after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Humboldt Park

Chicago police said a man died after being shot multiple times in Humboldt Park on Saturday.

Police said they were called to North Ridgeway near West Thomas around 11:16 a.m.

A man had been shot there, and transported to the Humboldt Park Hospital by an unknown person. From there, the Chicago Fire Department took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was between 25 and 30 years old.