Man dies after crashing into truck on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago's Loop

A man died Tuesday night after crashing into a truck on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was driving south in the 600 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 8:20 p.m. when his sedan rear-ended a pickup truck in traffic, Chicago police said.

He may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the crash, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Advertisement

No other injuries were reported.