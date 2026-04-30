Man dies after falling four stories at Northwestern University construction site: police
EVANSTON - A construction accident on a rooftop at Northwestern University in Evanston has led to a man's death, authorities said.
What we know:
The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Allen Center, 2169 Campus Drive.
Evanston police were called to the scene for a reported construction accident.
A 57-year-old man was operating equipment on the roof when he fell four stories from the roof, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The man’s identity has not been released. Authorities have not provided details on what led to the fall.
What's next:
Evanston police are working with university personnel on the investigation. Construction contractors are also cooperating.
Police said there are no signs of criminal activity.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the City of Evanston and Evanston police.