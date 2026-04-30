Man dies after falling four stories at Northwestern University construction site: police

The Brief A 57-year-old man died after falling four stories from a rooftop construction site at Northwestern University’s Allen Center just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say he was operating equipment at the time; his identity and the cause of the fall have not been released. Evanston police, university officials and contractors are investigating, and authorities say no criminal activity is suspected.



A construction accident on a rooftop at Northwestern University in Evanston has led to a man's death, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Allen Center, 2169 Campus Drive.

Evanston police were called to the scene for a reported construction accident.

A 57-year-old man was operating equipment on the roof when he fell four stories from the roof, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been released. Authorities have not provided details on what led to the fall.

What's next:

Evanston police are working with university personnel on the investigation. Construction contractors are also cooperating.

Police said there are no signs of criminal activity.