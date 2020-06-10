Man dies after falling onto third rail at Grand Red Line station

article

A man died Wednesday after he fell onto the third rail of the Red Line tracks at the Grand station.

The man was sitting on the platform about 2 a.m. before getting onto the tracks, where he tripped and fell, touching the electrified third rail, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Northbound CTA Red Line subway trains had been rerouted to the elevated tracks for a police investigation, with trains headed to the Howard station being diverted after stopping at the Cermak-Chinatown station, the CTA said.

Trains resumed normal service about 4:30 a.m., the agency said.

Passengers are advised to allow extra time for delays as crews work to restore normal service.