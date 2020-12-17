Man dies after he fatally stabs woman, stabs self and jumps from window: police

A man fatally stabbed a woman before fatally stabbing himself and jumping from a second-floor window Thursday in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police said.

As the pair argued, the man took a knife and stabbed the woman, 37, twice in her chest as she sat on a coach, Chicago police said.

The man, 31, then stabbed himself twice in the chest and twice in the neck, police said. In an attempt to flee, he jumped from a second-story window.

Officers were called to the domestic incident about 9:50 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Sawyer Avenue and found the pair, police said.

Paramedics brought them both to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead, authorities said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the deaths.