Man dies after he was shot multiple times in South Chicago

A man died after her was shot multiple times in South Chicago late Friday night.

According to Chicago police, the man, around 20-years-old in age, was found laying on the ground in the 8200 block of South Coles just before 11:30 p.m.

The man had been shot multiple times in the torso, police said.

He was transported to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.