Man dies after hitting tree with car on South Side

A man died after crashing his car into a tree Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was ejected from his Volvo SUV after striking a tree around 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of West 76th Street, police said.

He suffered trauma to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced, police said.

No other occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Area Two detectives are investigating.