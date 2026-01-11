Man dies after residential fire in Back of the Yards, police say
CHICAGO - An adult man was inside a Back of the Yards residence when a fire started. He was later pronounced dead, according to police.
What we know:
Around 3:18 p.m., an adult man, of an unknown age, was inside a home in the 4700 block of S. Damen when a fire started from within.
The victim was transported to Stronger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Area Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.