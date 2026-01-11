Man dies after residential fire in Back of the Yards, police say

The Brief An adult man died after a fire broke out inside a residence in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said. The fire started around 3:18 p.m. in the 4700 block of S. Damen while the man was inside the home; his age has not been released. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and Area Detectives are investigating the incident.



An adult man was inside a Back of the Yards residence when a fire started. He was later pronounced dead, according to police.

What we know:

Around 3:18 p.m., an adult man, of an unknown age, was inside a home in the 4700 block of S. Damen when a fire started from within.

The victim was transported to Stronger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Area Detectives are investigating the incident.