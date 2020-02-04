Man dies after snowmobile falls through ice into lake near Antioch

A 40-year-old man died Sunday after his snowmobile fell through ice into a lake near north suburban Antioch.

Damian Rivas and another person were riding snowmobiles on ice on Loon Lake near the 22900 block of West Lake Shore Drive in an unincorporated near Antioch when Rivas crashed into the water, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office spokesman Chris Covelli and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Crews responded about 11 p.m. and found Rivas submerged under water about 50 to 75 yards from the shore, authorities said.

He was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and pronounced dead, Covelli said.

Lake County coroner Howard Cooper said preliminary autopsy results found Rivas died of drowning. Toxicology results were pending.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Conservation Police, which is investigating the death, responded to the scene about midnight, Covelli said. The investigation is ongoing, the department said in a statement.