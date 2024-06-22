Man dies from injuries after being gunned down on South Side: police

A shooting on the city's South Side has left one man dead and a suspect is still on the run.

Chicago police were called at 10:40 a.m. Saturday to the 2900 block of S. State Street, near Dearborn Homes.

A 44-year-old man was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, according to police.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, CPD said.

His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.