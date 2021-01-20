Man dies in Waukegan apartment fire

A 76-year-old man died in an apartment fire Monday evening in Waukegan.

Waukegan fire crews responded to a call about 5:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of Washington Street and found the 10th floor in a blaze, the Lake County coroner’s office said in a statement.

While extinguishing the fire, they found Zeferino Hernandez-Martinez unresponsive in the apartment, the coroner’s office said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Autopsy results showed that he died of injuries sustained by the fire.

An investigation into his death is ongoing.