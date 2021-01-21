Man dies in wrong-way crash on I-290, injuring 8-year-old boy

A 73-year-old man died after driving the wrong way on Interstate 290 and crashing into five vehicles, sending four others to hospitals including an 8-year-old boy.

Andrew Lane entered the oncoming lanes of eastbound I-290 about noon Wednesday at 25th Avenue, Illinois State police said in a statement.

While entering the offramp, he struck the passenger side of another car and continued driving, state police said.

He entered the highway, crossed over the eastbound lanes to the median and struck the front ends of three vehicles, state police said. Another car rear-ended one of the damaged vehicles.

Lane was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Autopsy results released Thursday revealed that he died of injuries from the crash.

An 8-year-old boy inside one of the vehicles was also taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said. Three other adults also suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.