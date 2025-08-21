Man dies after jet-ski accident on Lake Michigan near Navy Pier, police say

A 52-year-old man is dead after a jet-ski accident on Lake Michigan near Navy Pier, according to the Chicago Police.

What we know:

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, a man was riding a jet ski and fell into the water in the 900 block of East Grand.

He was recovered by the Chicago Fire Department Marine Unit and transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released.

It's unclear what caused the accident.

What's next:

Chicago Police Area Detectives are still investigating.