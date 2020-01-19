Man dies nearly 10 years after being shot, and death is ruled a homicide

A 41-year-old man died last week nearly 10 years after being wounded in a West Humboldt Park shooting.

Just before 10 a.m. Oct. 12, 2010, Marco Rainge was shot in the 1200 block of North Kildare Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Rainge was pronounced dead about 1:45 a.m. Jan. 14, the medical examiner’s office reported. An autopsy Sunday said he died of complications from multiple gunshot wounds, and ruled his death a homicide.

Chicago police were unable to immediately provide details about the shooting.