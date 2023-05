A man died over a week after he was shot in Park Manor on the South Side.

Daysean Murry, 28, was shot May 11 in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Murry was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Area detectives were investigating.