Man dies after entering water during suburban police response to suspicious person report

The Brief Police and Illinois State Police responded to a suspicious person report Monday evening in Palatine. Officers located a man matching the description, who entered a nearby body of water and did not resurface. The man was later recovered from the water and died at a hospital.



A man died Monday evening after entering a body of water while officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person in Chicago's northwest suburbs, authorities said.

What we know:

The Palatine Police Department and Illinois State Police responded at about 6:11 p.m. to the 1200 block of East Twin Lakes Drive for a report of a suspicious person.

According to police, officers and state troopers located an individual matching the description provided in the report and attempted to make contact with him.

During the encounter, the man entered a nearby body of water and did not resurface, police said.

Authorities at the scene of a water incident in Palatine.

The Palatine Fire Department responded to the scene and began rescue efforts. The man was later found in the water and transported to an area hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man's identity, age or hometown.

It also remains unclear why the man entered the water.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation. Police said additional information will be released when appropriate.